Chainsaw CS 400/36 Bp
Our CS 400/36 Bp battery powered chainsaw fits ergonomically in your hand with minimal vibration and absolutely no exhaust fumes, and boasts powerful performance with the demands of daily use.
It is more than up to the challenge of carrying out daily home maintenance, gardening work and clearing storm damage, small forestry tasks or improvement works in parks and inner-city areas: The robust CS 400/36 Bp battery chainsaw from Kärcher. The saw is perfectly balanced and feels highly ergonomic in your hand with minimal vibration and absolutely no exhaust fumes. It is less noisy than petrol-powered machines and has comparatively low operating and maintenance costs.
Features and benefits
Mechanical chain brakeImmediately stops the chain in case of kickback.
Automatic chain lubricationOptimum chain lubrication for a long lifetime. Reduces the maintenance effort.
Integrated oil tank with viewing windowFilling level is clearly visible and easy to read. Oil tank cover attached to prevent leakage.
Integrated combination wrenches
- Enables quick chain retensioning.
- Chain and rail easy to change.
Fast and powerful
- A higher chain speed of 23 m/s ensures faster and more precise cuts.
- High performance on a par with petrol-powered machines, even for hard wood.
Brushless motor
- Minimal maintenance effort and long lifetime.
- Low heat generation and high efficiency.
Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform
- Battery can be quickly changed to other machines as needed.
- Increases productivity and safety while working.
No emission of harmful substances and CO₂
- Protects the environment and the health of the user.
Significantly lower vibration compared to petrol-powered machines
- Effortless work over long periods.
- Protects the user's health.
Up to 90% lower operating and maintenance costs compared to petrol-powered tools
- Particularly economical because there are no running costs, e.g. for petrol.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Guide rail (mm)
|400
|Chain speed (m/s)
|23
|Chain pitch
|3/8″
|Drive link thickness
|1.3 mm / 0.050"
|Number of drive links
|56
|Oil tank capacity (ml)
|160
|Vibration value of front handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (m/s²)
|3
|Vibration values for rear handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (m/s²)
|3.4
|Drive
|Brushless motor
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Performance per battery charge (Cuts)
|max. 170 (6.0 Ah) / max. 230 (7.5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 25 (6.0 Ah) / max. 30 (7.5 Ah)
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|904 x 217 x 261
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Guide rail
- Saw chain
- Chain guard
- Automatic chain lubrication
- Chain brake
- Oil level indicator
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for home maintenance, gardening and cutting small amounts of firewood
- For clearing up after storms and felling small and medium-sized trees
- For maintenance work on trees and hedges in parks and inner-city areas
- For woodworking such as cutting to size or cutting beams to length
- Suitable for use in closed rooms