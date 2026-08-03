It is more than up to the challenge of carrying out daily home maintenance, gardening work and clearing storm damage, small forestry tasks or improvement works in parks and inner-city areas: The robust CS 400/36 Bp battery chainsaw from Kärcher. The saw is perfectly balanced and feels highly ergonomic in your hand with minimal vibration and absolutely no exhaust fumes. It is less noisy than petrol-powered machines and has comparatively low operating and maintenance costs.