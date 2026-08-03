It is more than up to the challenge of carrying out daily home maintenance, gardening work and clearing storm damage, small forestry tasks or improvement works in parks and urban areas: the robust CS 400/36 Bp Pack battery chain saw from Kärcher. The saw is perfectly balanced and feels highly ergonomic in your hand with minimal vibration and absolutely no exhaust fumes. It is less noisy than petrol-powered machines and has comparatively low operating and maintenance costs.