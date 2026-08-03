Quick and easy tool changes, convenient and safe handling: Our high-performance MT 36 Bp battery powered multi-tool delivers what it promises. Developed to tackle a wide range of tasks with different interchangeable attachments, this machine boasts high-quality components such as the powerful brushless motor and solid steel shaft. The machine is low noise, has zero emissions and runs very smoothly, making the work easy for the user, protecting the environment and considerably reducing the running and maintenance costs compared to petrol-powered tools.