Multitool MT CS 250/36
Interchangeable attachment for our MT 36 Bp battery powered multi tool: The MT CS 250/36 pole-mounted pruners with a compact design for safe, precise tree care, including hard-to-reach places from the ground.
The MT CS 250/36 pole-mounted pruners for our MT 36 Bp battery-powered multi-tool cut and prune trees from the ground up in a comfortable, extremely safe manner. The tool attachment also reaches branches that are difficult to access and, thanks to its compact design, a guide bar length of 25 centimetres and a saw chain pitch of 1/4", it enables fast, precise cuts during tree maintenance.
Features and benefits
Automatic chain lubricationMinimal maintenance effort and long lifetime. Low heat generation and high efficiency.
Oregon® saw chain and guide railThe best components for the best results.
Compact designLightweight for easy handling. Compact and easy to transport and store.
Significantly lower vibration compared to petrol-powered machines
- Effortless work over long periods.
- Protects the user's health.
Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform
- Battery can be quickly changed to other machines as needed.
- Increases productivity and safety while working.
No emission of harmful substances and CO₂
- Protects the environment and the health of the user.
Up to 90% lower operating and maintenance costs compared to petrol-powered tools
- Particularly economical, as there are no petrol costs.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Guide rail (mm)
|250
|Chain speed (m/s)
|12
|Drive link thickness
|1.3 mm / 0.050"
|Vibration value of front handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (m/s²)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Performance per battery charge (Cuts)
|max. 400 (6.0 Ah) / max. 500 (7.5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 45 (6.0 Ah) / max. 55 (7.5 Ah)
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|940 x 120 x 130
Scope of supply
- Chain guard
- Guide rail
- Saw chain
Application areas
- Ideal for caring for young crops and trees. Can also be used for fruit growing to increase yields
- For clearing or pruning tall trees and shrubs
- Ideal for safely removing storm damage