Steam cleaner SG 4/4
Compact steam cleaner SG 4/4 with powerful 4 bar steam pressure, infinitely variable steam quantity control and VapoHydro function for perfect cleaning and certified disinfection without chemicals.
The SG 4/4 is a compact and robust steam cleaner, which thanks to 4 bar steam pressure impresses with excellent cleaning performance and certified disinfection*. The infinitely variable steam quantity control and the VapoHydro function for the infinitely variable control of the steam saturation allow a perfect adaptation of the machine to the respective cleaning task. The two-tank system which heats up quickly can be filled continuously, thus allowing long periods of uninterrupted work. The machine has an integrated temperature indicator, works entirely without chemical additives and is universal. The comprehensive equipment package includes 2 floor nozzles (for abrasive and hygienic cleaning), an integrated storage compartment for accessories, an integrated cable hook, as well as a holder for tubes for space-saving storage. (* in accordance with EN 16615, PVC floor, machine: SG 4/4 (floor nozzle with lamella, 30 cm/s, max. steam pressure, min. VapoHydro), test bacterium: Enterococcus hirae ATCC 10541, test virus: MVA, Murines Norovirus, Adenovirus.)
Features and benefits
Certified and highly effective disinfectionSurface disinfection according to EN 16615 verified by external laboratory. Efficacy spectrum bactericidal and virucidal against enveloped viruses PLUS. Test germs: Enterococcus hirae, MVA, Murines Norovirus, Adenovirus.
Disinfection without chemicalsResource-friendly and residue-free, as only cleaned with water. Maximum safety as the development of multiresistant germs is prevented. Surface-friendly cleaning without chemicals.
Two-tank systemThe fresh water tank can be filled continuously as boiler and tank are separate. There is constant steam formation in an instant as always only one part of the total volume is heated. With a total volume of over 4 litres, the SG 4/4 can be used for extended periods without refilling.
VapoHydro
- Thanks to VapoHydro, the steam intensity can be adapted to the respective cleaning task.
- Apart from the steam pressure, the saturation can be continuously adjusted from full steam through to hot water.
- With the hot water jet stubborn dirt can be effectively removed.
Storage compartment for accessories
- The integrated storage compartment can be used to store various accessories.
- Special small parts are always stored safely and do not get lost.
- Even the tubes can be stored at the rear of unit.
Specifications
Technical data
|Boiler capacity (l)
|2.4
|Tank capacity (l)
|2
|Steam pressure (bar)
|max. 4
|Heating output (W)
|2300
|Heat-up time (min)
|9
|Boiler temperature (°C)
|max. 145
|Cable length (m)
|7.5
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|475 x 320 x 275
Scope of supply
- Hand nozzle with brush: 165 mm
- Quantity of steam pipes: 2 Piece(s)
- Steam pipes length: 505 mm
- Steam hose with trigger gun: 2 m
- Floor nozzle with slats: 320 mm
- Floor nozzle with bristles: 310 mm
- Filling funnel
- Steam suction tube: 2 Piece(s)
- Terry cloth cover for hand nozzle
- Floor nozzle cloth (terry cloth, 400x200 mm)
- Floor nozzle cloth (terry cloth, 480x270 mm)
Equipment
- Tank: can be refilled whenever needed
- Ergonomic carrying handle
- Power nozzle
- Point jet nozzle, short
- Point jet nozzle, long
- Round brush, small (black): 1 Piece(s)
- VapoHydro function
- Infinitely variable steam saturation control
- Steam flow control: on device (infinitely variable)
- Safety lock on steam boiler
- Safety lock on steam gun
Videos
Application areas
- Versatile and can be used in places with high hygienic requirements