Vacuum sweeper KM 85/50 R Bp
With the KM 85/50 R, you are entering the world of ride-on sweepers. The machine is extremely agile and compact, easy to operate and boasts high area performance.
The KM 85/50 R, our battery powered ride-on sweeper, is perfect for confined and congested areas. Its compact design and high level of manoeuvrability mean that cleaning work can be performed in any location where space is limited, corridors are narrow or there is a high number of corners. The fact that this entry-level model also boasts impressive area performance in outside areas is proof of its versatility and efficiency. The machine is also extremely easy to operate and maintain. Thus, for example, the large dust filter, which enables dust-free working, can be easily cleaned from the operating position. In addition, it is possible to access the components through a wide-opening cover and to change the floating main sweeper roller without tools. You can tell when it is time to change the roller on the wear indicator, which is easy to read from the outside. There is no need to make subsequent adjustments to the sweeping system – even sections of the floor that are uneven are always swept clean without any residue. The rotating side brush effectively prevents damage, while you can adjust its rotation speed where necessary. The integrated Home Base system also enables other cleaning utensils to be carried.
Features and benefits
Clever container concept2 tanks for simple removal and safe emptying of waste. Waste container free of rough edges permits emptying without leaving behind any residues. Castors on waste container simplify handling when emptying.
Efficient filter systemPolyester flat pleated filter. Effective cleaning with dual scraper. Comfortable operation from operating position. Access to the filter through wide-opening cover without the need for any tools.
Clever ergonomics for high level of comfort at workplaceClear and ergonomic attachment of operating elements. Adjustment of driver's seat without the need for any tools. Height-adjustable steering wheel.
Integrated Home Base system and storage areas
- Versatile and practical connection for simple carrying of other cleaning utensils.
- For simple carrying of litter picker, brush, cloths or an additional container, for example.
- Large storage area in rear of machine.
Wear indicator for main sweeper roller
- Can be easily and conveniently viewed from the outside.
- Precise determination of replacement time.
Retractable side brush
- Protects the side brush against damage.
- Reliable and robust design.
- Lowers maintenance and service costs.
Compact design for maximum manoeuvrability
- Excellent manoeuvrability of the machine.
- Also ideal for congested and confined areas.
- Possible to drive through normal door openings (90 cm).
Speed regulation of side brush
- For adapting the side brush speed to the respective type and volume of dirt.
- Reduces any dust dispersions.
Floating main sweeper roller
- No wear adjustment necessary.
- Excellent dirt pick-up also in the case of bumps/unevenness.
Simple operating concept
- Roller brush and side brushes can be conveniently switched on and off via a foot pedal.
- Forward and reverse movements can be conveniently set and adjusted using a selector switch.
- Suction volume regulation for sweeping wet surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Traction drive
|DC motor
|Drive – Power (V/W)
|24 / 1000
|Drive type
|Electric
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|5100
|Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (m²/h)
|6510
|Working width (mm)
|615
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|850
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1085
|Battery voltage (V)
|24
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2.5
|Waste container (l)
|50
|Climbing ability (%)
|12
|Working speed (km/h)
|6
|Filter area (m²)
|2.3
|Payload (kg)
|max. 90
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|177.5
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|230
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|179.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1171 x 870 x 1136
Scope of supply
- Wheels, pneumatic
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Mechanical filter cleaning
- Main sweeper roller, floating
- Suction volume regulation
- Coarse dirt flap
- Overhead sweeping principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Suction
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
- Side brush speed, adjustable
- Battery indicator
- Elapsed time counter
- Waste container, mobile
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
- Side brush, automatically swings out
- Automatic wear adjustment of the main sweeper roller
- Multifunction display
- Home Base fastening possibility
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for cleaning of production halls, warehouses and small logistics buildings
- For rapid maintenance cleaning in car parks
- Also for smaller properties such as (small) workshops, school yards, service stations or car dealerships