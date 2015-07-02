Light yet strong

The New T 7/1 Classic: Bursting With Benefits

Choose a new T 7/1 Classic dry vacuum cleaner from Kärcher and enjoy a wealth of benefits:

Lightweight: just 3.5 kg.

The T 7/1 Classic is easy to move around, thus saving energy and reducing the strain on health.

Outstanding suction power: 230 mbar.

Strong and effective – the high level of suction power saves time and solves any cleaning challenge.

Barely makes a sound: just 63 dB(A).

As the vacuum cleaner is so quiet, it can be used in noise-sensitive environments – at all times of day.

Design: sturdy and stable.

Thanks to its solid build, the T 7/1 Classic can be stored and transported without sustaining any damage, thus increasing its service life and cutting costs.

The price: unbeatable.

Thanks to low purchase costs, this vacuum cleaner will soon pay for itself.