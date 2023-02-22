Professional tips for perfect cleaning and disinfection in food areas
The coronavirus pandemic is emphatic proof of how important preventative hygiene is in our day-to-day lives. Recognisable cleanliness and order in retail trade are appreciated by customers and play a key role in the decision to purchase. Comprehensive hygiene and cleaning concepts are therefore an important factor for success in retail trade. The Kärcher system offers the ideal efficient and economical cleaning solution for all work areas and floor coverings.
*Use biocide products with caution. Always read the label and product information before use. For professional users only.
Red risk rating
Areas with a high risk of infection. These are surfaces that frequently come into contact with the hands or skin or may be associated with an increased risk due to the work process. In accordance with the cleaning and hygiene plan, all surfaces are cleaned using the described method and routinely disinfected or undergo targeted disinfection using a disinfectant.
Shopping trolleys/shopping baskets
Customer toilets
Baby changing facilities
Reverse vending machines
Restaurant areas/tables/chairs
Bread slicer in the back shop
Fruit and vegetable scales
Protective screens in front of tills/points of sale
Scanners
Microwaves/kettles, etc.
Staff toilets
Phones/printers and fax machines/mobile phones
Staff entrances/doors
Information desk
Butchery area (storage area, knives, mincer, etc.)
Transport aids/pallet trucks
Transport boxes for fresh food
Roller shutters/shutter releases/pull contacts/switches
Freezer and cold storage areas/doors/handles
Confiscate containers/re-food containers
Yellow risk rating
Areas with a potential risk of infection. These areas should be cleaned on a regular basis using particularly thorough methods (dust removal, surface cleaning, floor cleaning). This includes partial disinfection (prophylactic disinfection). The aim is to limit the spread of pathogens.
Dual system sorting stations
Back shops/display shelves
Checkout conveyor belts
Cash drawer
Checkout packing area
Common area/staff kitchen
Divider doors between fresh departments
Staff changing rooms
Textile rental stations
Staff washrooms
Office cabinets/doors/handles
Loading ramps
Warehouse flooring
Storage shelves
Waste disposal compactor station
Green risk rating
Areas with no risk of infection. These areas should be cleaned to remove impurities and contamination (such as dust, chemical substances, micro-organisms, organic substances). There is no risk of infection here.