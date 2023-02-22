Professional tips for perfect cleaning and disinfection in supermarkets

Every sales room is different. What your customers always want, however, is cleanliness and order. And that is no problem at all when you work with the Kärcher system. With the right choice, different machines, accessories, cleaning agents and services, we work with you to find the perfect and most economical solution for you.

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*Use biocide products with caution. Always read the label and product information before use. For professional users only.

Red risk rating

Areas with a high risk of infection. These are surfaces that frequently come into contact with the hands or skin or may be associated with an increased risk due to the work process. In accordance with the cleaning and hygiene plan, all surfaces are cleaned using the described method and routinely disinfected or undergo targeted disinfection using a disinfectant.

Shopping trolleys/shopping baskets

Customer toilets

Baby changing facilities

Reverse vending machines

Restaurant areas/tables/chairs

Bread slicer in the back shop

Fruit and vegetable scales

Protective screens in front of tills/points of sale

Scanners

Microwaves/kettles, etc.

Staff toilets

Phones/printers and fax machines/mobile phones

Staff entrances/doors

Information desk

Butchery area (storage area, knives, mincer, etc.)

More Products (3)

Transport aids/pallet trucks

Transport boxes for fresh food

Roller shutters/shutter releases/pull contacts/switches

Freezer and cold storage areas/doors/handles

Confiscate containers/re-food containers

Escalator

Shoe rack

Shelves in the checkout and accessory areas

Yellow risk rating

Areas with a potential risk of infection. These areas should be cleaned on a regular basis using particularly thorough methods (dust removal, surface cleaning, floor cleaning). This includes partial disinfection (prophylactic disinfection). The aim is to limit the spread of pathogens.

Dual system sorting stations

Back shops/display shelves

Checkout conveyor belts

Cash drawer

Checkout packing area

Common area/staff kitchen

Divider doors between fresh departments

Staff changing rooms

Textile rental stations

Staff washrooms

Office cabinets/doors/handles

Loading ramps

Warehouse flooring

Common area/staff kitchen

Divider doors between fresh departments

Staff changing rooms

Textile rental stations

Staff washrooms

Office cabinets/doors/handles

Loading ramps

Warehouse flooring

Storage shelves

Waste disposal compactor station

Green risk rating

Areas with no risk of infection. These areas should be cleaned to remove impurities and contamination (such as dust, chemical substances, micro-organisms, organic substances). There is no risk of infection here.

Market floors

Goods shelves