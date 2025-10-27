Battery powered vacuum
Mains-operated machines come to a halt at the end of the cable. Our battery powered dry vacuum cleaners can go anywhere.
No winding and unwinding. No pulling along. No getting caught. No searching for and constantly changing sockets.
No cable, but up to 24 percent time savings with increased productivity.
Products
Unlimited performance – no compromises
Kärcher battery-powered vacuum cleaners have it all: power and cleaning quality. In this regard, our battery-powered vacuum cleaners easily keep pace with comparable mains-powered dry vacuum cleaners – with the added benefit of freedom of movement. No power cable – it just gets in the way – and no more plugging in/unplugging! This saves time and increases productivity. The T 10/1 Bp and T 15/1 Bp battery-powered dry vacuum cleaners run for 31 minutes on a single charge and even 66 minutes in eco!efficiency mode. The BVL 5/1 Bp backpack vacuum is unbeatable wherever space is tight, for example in cinemas, and on buses, trains and aeroplanes. The ultra-lightweight, battery-powered BVL 3/1 Bp is the perfect solution for spot cleaning and cleaning stairwells. It is also ideal for private households, tradespeople and caretakers. The cordless and manoeuvrable LVS 1/1 Bp and LVS 1/2 Bp cyclone vacuum cleaners are ideal for spot cleaning in professional areas such as hotels and building cleaning.
Fully charged is key to relaxed working
You will also be equally impressed by the unobstructed cordless work as well as the superb mobility and flexibility, increased productivity with less effort and up to 24 percent time savings.
Full power requires no cable
Our BVL 5/1 Bp offers the best cleaning performance on the market with the innovative 36 V battery. And this performance corresponds to the performance of comparable mains-operated dry vacuum cleaners. The only thing you sacrifice is the cable. And you get so much more in return.
Easy to use
With the control panel directly on the hip belt you guide our backpack dry vacuum cleaner into a new dimension of ergonomic operation. You control all functions practically from the hips without any work interruptions. And with the battery status indicator you know at any time how much reserve you still have.
Save energy and gain time
With battery powered machines saving energy is twice as useful, for the environment and for a longer service life. In eco!efficiency mode the BVL 5/1 Bp works with significantly less energy consumption, thus achieving considerably longer runtimes.
No need to plug in/unplug
No more searching for sockets and no more plugging in and unplugging. No cable, but up to 24 per cent time savings and increased productivity.
Certainty instead of guesswork
Thanks to Real Time Technology from Kärcher, you can see how much longer the battery will last, down to the nearest minute. At all times. In real time. It factors in how much power is being consumed at that moment. And our battery chargers also show you the remaining charge time, down to the nearest minute.
Efficient and ecological
With the eco!efficiency mode, your Kärcher machine becomes even more energy efficient and quieter – at the touch of a button. As such, this efficient feature helps the battery to last longer and even facilitates vacuuming in noise-sensitive locations, such as hotels.
Battery backpack vacuum cleaner BVL 3/1 Bp
Ergonomic cleaning - effortless transport: The ultra-light and powerful battery-powered backpack vacuum cleaner BVL 3/1 Bp is your expert for cleaning tasks in the smallest of spaces. Thanks to innovative EPP material, it is the first vacuum cleaner with a backpack weight of only 4.5 kilograms and is also particularly robust and durable. It also scores with its good price-performance ratio.
Whether for private households, workmen or facility managers - the highly absorbent BVL 3/1 Bp with 3 litre container volume is particularly convincing for cleaning work in confined spaces. This makes spot cleaning and stairwell cleaning child's play. The powerful Kärcher Battery Power battery ensures long running times and the ergonomic carrying frame ensures fatigue-free working. All important operating and additional functions can be controlled via the control panel on the waist belt - super simple and user-friendly. A highly effective HEPA 14 filter is available as an option.
Ultralight
Thanks to the new EPP material, the backpack weighs only 4.5 kg, making it particularly ergonomic and easy to transport.
Innovative
The EPP material (expanded polypropylene) is extremely lightweight, robust and durable. It is also environmentally friendly as it is 100% recyclable.
Ergonomic
The deuter® carrying frame ensures the highest level of comfort, even when working for long periods. Particularly practical: the control panel on the hip belt, via which all functions can be controlled and checked. In addition, the suction hose can be connected individually for right-handed and left-handed users.
Battery powered backpack dry vacuum cleaner BVL 5/1 Bp
Mains-operated machines come to a halt at the end of the cable. Our battery powered dry vacuum cleaners can go anywhere. No unwinding and winding. No pulling along. No getting caught. No searching for and constantly changing power outlets. Our BVL 5/1 Bp is a battery-powered backpack dry vacuum cleaner, which allows you to work with maximum mobility and flexibility and without a cable. Thanks to its high suction power, which is comparable to mains-operated machines, the BVL 5/1 Bp has the best cleaning performance on the market. Its patented ergonomic backpack frame offers you a high level of comfort and particularly easy operation because you control all functions directly via the control panel on the hip belt. With the BVL 5/1 Bp you are more relaxed when working and save up to 24 percent in time. And you save service costs because cordless machines never have faulty cables.
HV 1/1 Bp battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner
We have painstakingly analysed which cleaning machine is best suited for tradespeople and service providers who need to clean buildings and vehicles, and the result was: a practical, powerful and long-lasting battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner. This is where the Kärcher HV 1/1 Bp excels because it is compact and lightweight. It also comes with application-specific accessories to produce the best possible results for all typical cleaning tasks – be it cleaning the office, the workshop or vehicles in a car dealership, or even cleaning up after assembly work.
The HV 1/1 Bp delivers the best cleaning performance in its class. The easy handling, power-saving eco!efficiency mode and battery charge display boost productivity for all cleaning applications. With the battery-powered HV 1/1 Bp, cleaning is quicker! That's because it spares you time-consuming tasks such as winding up and unwinding cables, pulling or untangling them, searching for power outlets and plugging in/unplugging. This reduces your working time by up to 25%, speeding up the entire cleaning process.
Clean before the doors even close
With our HV 1/1 Bp and crevice nozzle, you can remove dirt from the guide rails of lifts in a flash. You can also vacuum the floor of the lift in next to no time using the cordless HV 1/1 Bp.
The HV 1/1 Bp hand vacuum cleaner can be operated with two different batteries. The first is the 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery with innovative Real Time Technology incl. LCD screen to show the battery level. The second is the 18 V/3.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power+ exchangeable battery with Real Time Technology displayed via the LCD screen, plus voltage monitoring and IPX5 protection. The very powerful Battery Power+ 18-volt lithium-ion battery guarantees you a long run time thanks to its 3.0 Ah capacity.