Battery powered vacuum

Battery backpack vacuum cleaner BVL 3/1 Bp

Ergonomic cleaning - effortless transport: The ultra-light and powerful battery-powered backpack vacuum cleaner BVL 3/1 Bp is your expert for cleaning tasks in the smallest of spaces. Thanks to innovative EPP material, it is the first vacuum cleaner with a backpack weight of only 4.5 kilograms and is also particularly robust and durable. It also scores with its good price-performance ratio.

Whether for private households, workmen or facility managers - the highly absorbent BVL 3/1 Bp with 3 litre container volume is particularly convincing for cleaning work in confined spaces. This makes spot cleaning and stairwell cleaning child's play. The powerful Kärcher Battery Power battery ensures long running times and the ergonomic carrying frame ensures fatigue-free working. All important operating and additional functions can be controlled via the control panel on the waist belt - super simple and user-friendly. A highly effective HEPA 14 filter is available as an option.



Ultralight

Thanks to the new EPP material, the backpack weighs only 4.5 kg, making it particularly ergonomic and easy to transport.

Innovative

The EPP material (expanded polypropylene) is extremely lightweight, robust and durable. It is also environmentally friendly as it is 100% recyclable.

Ergonomic

The deuter® carrying frame ensures the highest level of comfort, even when working for long periods. Particularly practical: the control panel on the hip belt, via which all functions can be controlled and checked. In addition, the suction hose can be connected individually for right-handed and left-handed users.