Dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic
Low weight, high suction power, very robust: Our dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic combines decisive criteria of professional users in an attractively priced, compact vacuum cleaner.
Versatile and easy to transport thanks to the low weight of 3.8 kg, our dry vacuum cleaner T 11/1 Classic is the perfect choice for professional users who frequently change the operation site. With a generous container volume of 11 litres, the compact machine in the entry-level class generates a vacuum of 235 mbar/23.5 kpa from 850 W power, thus guaranteeing excellent vacuuming results in a short time. The vacuum cleaner works so quietly at only 61 dB(A), meaning that not only the user is protected, but also work can be done at any time of the day in noise-sensitive areas such as hospitals or hotels. An ergonomic bend guarantees long and fatigue-free applications, even vacuuming on stairs is effortless thanks to the integrated carrying handle. The robust design of the T 11/1 Classic ensures not only a long life, its all-round bumper reliably prevents the machine tilting. Accessories such as suction tube and floor nozzle can be comfortably stored at the vacuum cleaner, a fleece filter bag is also supplied. On request, a high-performance HEPA 14 filter is also available.
Features and benefits
Low weightEffortless, also one-handed transport over ledges and steps. Lower weight with identical container volume compared to competitor models. Designed for long periods of fatigue-free use.
Very low operating noise of only 61 dB(A)Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas and at night. Low operating noise protects the user.
Cable hookThe power cable is always stored safely for transport. Practical cable storage.
Durable and robust machine design
- Easy and comfortable to transport and store.
- The robust bumper protects the machine from knocks and bumps.
- Long-lasting, robust and thus very economical machine.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|235 / 23.5
|Air flow (l/s)
|40
|Nominal power (W)
|850
|Container capacity (l)
|11
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|61
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|385 x 285 x 385
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 3 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 350 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Cable hook
- Integrated accessory storage
Videos
Application areas
- Versatile and can be used in places with high hygienic requirements
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
- For all hard surfaces, e.g. tiles, natural stone, PVC, linoleum.
- Carpet