Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 30/1 Me Classic
The NT 30/1 Me Classic is a practical and robust wet and dry vacuum cleaner. The 1,500 Watt machine features a 30-litre container and removes all kinds of dirt.
Designed for moderate quantities of liquids, coarse dirt and dust: with a turbine power of 1,500 Watts and a 30-litre container capacity, the NT 30/1 Me Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner is ideal for vacuuming all types of dirt. The NT Classic machine also scores highly with its tried-and-tested filter technology, Easy Service Concept and low maintenance and operating costs.
Features and benefits
Compact, robust and mobileExcellent stability, easy manoeuvrability and convenient transport thanks to its slimline form and 4 castors. The bumper offers secure all-round protection for the vacuum cleaner and equipment.
Excellent suction powerNT Classic devices with a powerful 1,500 W turbine reliably remove a wide range of dirt. For excellent cleaning results.
Service and comfortSensationally fast: the Easy Service Concept allows removal of the turbine in just 44 seconds. The rapid turbine change not only saves an enormous amount of time, but also costs.
Efficiency though minimalism
- The large permanent filter basket ensures optimal dust separation and enables permanent suction without filter bags.
- No costs for filter bags.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|59
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|227 / 22.7
|Container capacity (l)
|30
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1500
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|6.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|78
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|375 x 360 x 645
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.5 m
- Suction hose type: with bend
- Quantity of suction tubes: 1 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 505 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Stainless steel container
- Moisture-resistant filter basket
Videos
Application areas
- For picking up liquids, coarse dirt and dust on all hard surfaces as well as for car interior cleaning.