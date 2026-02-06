Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 50/2 Me Classic

Dual-motor NT 50/2 Me Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner with cartridge filter and 50-litre container. For all kinds of wet and coarse dirt. Outstanding suction power, handling and quality!

The powerful dual-motor NT 50/2 Me Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner removes liquids, coarse dirt and dust in no time. The machine is fitted with a 50-litre container and offers excellent handling and robust quality. The standard push handle and extra robust chassis with metal castors ensure outstanding mobility. The machine features a cartridge filter and offers an Easy Service Concept. The NT 50/2 Me Classic is designed for moderate quantities of dirt.

Features and benefits
Robust and easy to transport
  • Extremely mobile on all surfaces thanks to the robust chassis, large wheels and metal castors.
  • The standard push handle ensures convenient transport.
﻿Excellent suction power
  • 2 powerful turbines ensure outstanding suction power.
  • The strong suction power ensures excellent cleaning results and the utmost efficiency.
Convenient servicing
  • Sensationally fast: the Easy Service Concept allows removal of the turbine in just 44 seconds.
  • The rapid turbine change not only saves an enormous amount of time, but also costs.
Vacuum without filter bags
  • The two-motor NT Classic vacuum cleaners are fitted with the tried-and-tested Kärcher cartridge filter.
  • The cartridge filter enables sustained suction without a filter bag.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Air flow (l/s) 2 x 53
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 225 / 22.5
Container capacity (l) 50
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (W) max. 2300
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 40
Cable length (m) 7.5
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 76
Colour silver
Weight without accessories (kg) 17.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 23.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 580 x 510 x 850

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 2.5 m
  • Bend: Plastic
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 550 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
  • Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Cartridge filter: Paper
  • Stainless steel container
  • Push handle
  • Moisture-resistant filter basket
Videos
Application areas
  • For picking up liquids, coarse dirt and dust on all hard surfaces as well as for car interior cleaning.
Accessories