Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 27/1 Me
The NT 27/1 Me is a powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaner for professional use. It is particularly compact and equipped with a stainless steel container.
The NT 27/1 Me is a compact, manoeuvrable and particularly user-friendly wet and dry vacuum cleaner for universal commercial use. The enormous suction power of the NT 27/1 Me is due to its powerful suction turbine. It is fitted with a cartridge filter. A mechanical floating switch off when the maximum filling level is reached ensures a longer lifetime and gentle operation. The practical clip system for quickly changing or connecting accessories makes handling straightforward. Five swivel castors ensure easy tracking, manoeuvrability and stability. The NT 27/1 Me also features a practical storage area on the blower head. Another plus of the NT 27/1 Me is the accessories holder and the cable hook on the machine. The ergonomic carrying handle with suction pipe holder guarantees easy and convenient transport of the machine with all its accessories. The NT 27/1 Me has all-round impact protection to safeguard not only the machine itself but also walls, machines and items of furniture from damage. The non-corrosive, acid- and alkali-resistant stainless steel housing also ensures a long service life for the industrial vacuum cleaner.
Features and benefits
Integrated accessory storagePractical accessory storage at the rear. The suction pipes and accessories are securely and conveniently carried on the machine, meaning they are always ready to hand.
Moisture-resistant PES cartridge filterEasy switching between wet and dry vacuum cleaner operation. The PES cartridge filter does not need to be dried before use. Sustainability: the PES cartridge filter is washable.
Robust metal latchesThese extremely robust latches lock more reliably.
Robust bumper
- The bumper offers secure all-round protection for the vacuum cleaner and equipment.
Float system
- Suction power remains at a consistently high level.
- The float system interrupts the suction flow after reaching the maximum capacity.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|72
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|249 / 24.9
|Container capacity (l)
|27
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|71
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|420 x 420 x 540
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.5 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Paper
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 300 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: PES
Equipment
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: II
- Stop swivel castor
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning