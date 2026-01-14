How do Submersible Pumps work?

Submersible pumps works differently than garden transfer pumps or pressure pumps, in that they do not need to be connected to their water source. They are simply submersed into the water and work by pumping that water through a hose to an external source.

The on / off operation is controlled by either an adjustable float switch or a level sensor, depending on the model. When these come into contact with water, the pump is turned on. The submersible pump range can also be changed to non-stop pumping mode is desired.

The Kärcher range can drain water right down to 25mm - 35mm deep.