Façade & glass cleaning kit
Set comprising the telescopic spray lance TLA 4 and the façade and glass cleaning attachment. For easy cleaning of objects that are difficult to access such as house façades or conservatories.
With the telescopic spray lance even areas that are difficult to access such as under façades can be cleaned quickly and effortlessly. The 180 degree adjustable hinge is another advantage and makes possible the cleaning of conservatories, slanting roofs and carports. Through operation with the façade and glass cleaning attachment, any areas that are difficult to access are cleaned evenly and effectively: The four high-pressure nozzles eliminate stubborn dirt on various surfaces.
Features and benefits
Adjustable hingeFlexible application
Comfortable telescopingThe tubes can be easily and conveniently pulled out at the touch of a button.
Including façade and glass cleaning attachmentFor the even and effective cleaning of areas that are difficult to access.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|3.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|3780 x 338 x 223
Application areas
- Façade
- Conservatories
- Shelters (e.g. carports)
- Windows and glass surfaces