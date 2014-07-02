PC 7.5 pipe cleaning kit
Pipe cleaning kit with 7.5 m hose for clearing blockages in pipes, drains and downpipes.
Pipe cleaning set with 7.5 m hose for clearing blockages in pipes, drains and downpipes. Four backward firing jets move the hose smoothly through the pipe to effectively clear the blockage. 7.5 m flexible quality textile braided hose with extra short brass nozzle for easy movement in the pipe. With anti-kink sleeve and brass connector for durability. Suitable for use in the home and outdoors with all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Extra short brass nozzle
- Moves easily through pipes.
Textile braided hose
- Flexible and durable quality hose.
Four backward-firing high-pressure jets
- Effective and quick removal of pipe blockages.
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
- Effective and quick removal of pipe blockages.
Bayonet connection
- Extremely user-friendly.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (m)
|7.5
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|245 x 245 x 65
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Pipes
- Downpipes
- Drains