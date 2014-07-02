Vario joint
Vario joint, rotates 180° for cleaning difficult to reach areas. For connection between gun and accessory or extension lance and accessory.
Vario joint, rotates 180° for cleaning difficult to reach areas, e.g. roller shutters, car roofs or conservatories. For connection between gun and accessory or extension lance and accessory. Vario joint allows ergonomic cleaning.
Features and benefits
Variable joint adjusts 180°
- Significant work relief.
Vario Joint
- Easy cleaning in hard to reach places, e.g. gutters or the underside of vehicles.
Flexibly rotatable through 180°
- Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|214 x 47 x 84
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Blinds/roller shutters
- Conservatories
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Vehicles