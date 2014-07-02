The WB 150 power brush is perfect for splash-free cleaning of sensitive surfaces such as vehicle or motorcycle paintwork, glass, winter gardens, garage doors, shutters, blinds, garden furniture, bicycles etc. The innovative washing brush with two rotating flat jet nozzles combines full power with gentle force. The new surface cleaner with soft washing brush impresses with its efficient combination of a high-pressure jet and manual brush pressure. Working with the power brush results in significant savings of energy and water – as well as a time saving of up to 30%. The fast, efficient and effortless cleaning using high pressure in conjunction with a brush ensures even cleaner homes and gardens. Suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers of the K 2 to K 7 classes.