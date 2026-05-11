Water supply hose set
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Compatible machines
Easy Setup and Usage Instructions
- Setting up the Kärcher Water Supply Hose Set is quick and hassle-free:
- Attach the tap connector to your water source.
- Securely connect the hose to the tap connector.
- Attach the other end of the hose to your Kärcher pressure washer or desired tool.
- Turn on the water supply and start using it for your cleaning or irrigation needs.
Maintenance Tips for Longevity
Ensure your Kärcher Water Supply Hose Set stays in top condition with these tips:
- Storage: After use, drain the hose completely and store it in a cool, dry place. Avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.
- Cleaning: Wipe the hose and connectors with a damp cloth to remove dirt and debris.
Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Features
Kärcher’s Water Supply Hose Set is designed with sustainability in mind:
- Water Efficiency: Helps reduce wastage by ensuring consistent water flow.
- Eco-Friendly Materials: Built from recyclable and durable materials that minimize environmental impact.
- Sustainable Practices: Kärcher prioritizes creating products that support eco-conscious consumers.
Why Choose Kärcher?
Kärcher is a trusted name in cleaning solutions, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. The Kärcher Water Supply Hose Set embodies these values, offering a durable and versatile product designed to meet your needs while reducing environmental impact.