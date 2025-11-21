Insect Remover RM 618, 500ml
Gently removes insects from paint surfaces, radiator grilles, external mirrors, panels and plastic.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|8
|Weight (kg)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|70 x 70 x 270
Product
- Instant Active Formula for quick and efficient removal of insects
- Very gentle on paintwork, decorative trims and aluminium rims
- Extremely economical
- The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
- Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Warning
- H319 Causes serious eye irritation
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Paint surfaces
- Metal
- Chrome
- Plastic