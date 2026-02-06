Use the water flow from your water blaster to drive the bristles on this handy rotating wash brush. Reduce the time and effort required to loosen bugs, mud and other debris from vehicles, patio furniture and more. The brush automatically dispenses soap from the water blaster, making it even more convenient to clean with detergents. Includes adapters to work with Kärcher electric water blasters and gas water blasters, as well as other major brands of water blasters with Quick Connect fittings.WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.