The XXL crevice brush is a particularly useful accessory for steam cleaning. The previously time-consuming process of scrubbing cement tile joints is now made easier than ever with this brush. Simply attach the brush to the extension tubes so that it can be used comfortably while standing. The flexible joint of the brush ensures comfort both when using it on the floor and on walls. The steam is distributed quickly and evenly over the brush and even gets to areas that are otherwise difficult to reach. The size of the crevice brush and the arrangement of the bristles in a row have been selected such that as large an area as possible can be cleaned in the shortest possible time. It makes for an incomparably quick and easy cleaning experience – all without any chemicals. If the bristles become worn out at any point, the entire brush strip can be easily replaced.