BICYCLE CLEANING: CARE TIPS FOR AT HOME AND ON THE GO

Cleaning the bicycle on the go

The Mobile Outdoor Cleaner OC 3 is suitable for cleaning dust and dirt from the bicycle on the go, so that, for example, the boot of the car does not get dirty. Thanks to the compact dimensions it even fits into a bike basket, the handpiece and the 2.8 metre long spiral hose are stowed under the removable 4-litre tank without taking up too much space.

In order to clean with the OC 3, simply remove the tank and fill with water, take the spray gun from the device and secure the tank again properly. Then aim the spray gun at the bicycle and pull the trigger. The lithium-ion battery has a runtime of 15 minutes. Using the vehicle adapter, the OC 3 can also be operated with the car battery.

The optional bike box contains a universal brush, detergent and a microfibre cloth – in other words, everything you need for the fast intermediate cleaning of the bicycle. With an appropriate suction hose, water can also be pumped from a canister.