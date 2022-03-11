How to Deep Clean Your Carpet & Rugs

Over time our carpet and rugs can lose their natural colour as dust and dirt seeps deep into the fibres. Most of us think that new carpet is required when this happens, but this isn't always the case.

By using a Kärcher SE 5.100 Spray Extractor, you can actually deep clean your carpeted areas and bring back the natural colour, leaving your carpet looking as good as new.

The Kärcher SE 5.100 Spray Extractor works by spraying cleaning chemical deep into the fibres loosening the dirt and vacuuming it away at the same time. This method can even get out nasty stains such as coke or red wine!

The SE 5.100 is also perfect for upholstery cleaning and for cleaning the interior of your car.

Watch our step by step guide along with our instructional video for How to Clean Your Carpet below.