We all know mattresses can be prone to some nasty stains. Kids wee, food scraps and drink spills can all be very tough to get out! Well, there are ways to deep clean your mattress and remove these unwanted stains!

By using a Kärcher SE 5.100 Spray Extractor, you can actually deep clean the fibres of your mattress and remove these stains, giving your mattress that nice new look.

The Kärcher SE 5.100 Spray Extractor works by spraying cleaning chemical deep into the fibres loosening the dirt and vacuuming it away at the same time.

Watch our step by step guide along with our instructional video for How to Clean Your Mattress below.