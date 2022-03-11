How to Clean Your Mattress
Deep clean your mattress and remove any unwanted stains with the Kärcher SE 5.100 Spray Extractor.
We all know mattresses can be prone to some nasty stains. Kids wee, food scraps and drink spills can all be very tough to get out! Well, there are ways to deep clean your mattress and remove these unwanted stains!
By using a Kärcher SE 5.100 Spray Extractor, you can actually deep clean the fibres of your mattress and remove these stains, giving your mattress that nice new look.
The Kärcher SE 5.100 Spray Extractor works by spraying cleaning chemical deep into the fibres loosening the dirt and vacuuming it away at the same time.
Watch our step by step guide along with our instructional video for How to Clean Your Mattress below.
Step 1
Fill the clean water container with tap water and RM 519 Detergent and plug the machine into the power point.
Step 2
Spray the cleaning chemical over the stain or mattress area you are cleaning and allow it to sit for 15-30 seconds.
(You can spray and vacuum at the same time, however the 15-30 second sitting period just allows the detergent to react to the dirt and loosen it before vacuuming).
Step 3
Now switch to vacuuming mode on the SE 5.100 and vacuuming the areas you have already sprayed with cleaning chemical. You will see the dirty water go up through the nozzle.
Step 4
Repeat these steps until your entire mattress is clean.
Step 6
Now all you need to do it tip out the dirty water container and give it a rinse to clean the machine!