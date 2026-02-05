2-in-1 XXL SE Wash Nozzle

The 2-in-1 XXL spray extraction nozzle cleans medium-sized carpets and larger items of upholstery with ease and twice as quickly as a conventional upholstery nozzle for SE.

The innovative Kärcher 2-in-1 XXL spray extraction nozzle, combined with the extension tubes, allows users to maintain a relaxed, upright posture when cleaning medium-sized carpets. Attached directly to the handle, the nozzle can clean larger soft furnishings, chairs and many other textile surfaces twice as quickly as a conventional upholstery nozzle for SE. The XXL spray extraction nozzle is suitable for the Kärcher SE 3 Compact spot cleaner and is the ideal accessory for effortless, fibre-deep cleaning of carpets and textile surfaces in next to no time.

Features and benefits
Suitable for the Kärcher SE 3 Compact spot cleaner
Spray extraction function
Transparent viewing window
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.9
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Carpets
  • Upholstery