2-in-1 XXL SE Wash Nozzle
The 2-in-1 XXL spray extraction nozzle cleans medium-sized carpets and larger items of upholstery with ease and twice as quickly as a conventional upholstery nozzle for SE.
The innovative Kärcher 2-in-1 XXL spray extraction nozzle, combined with the extension tubes, allows users to maintain a relaxed, upright posture when cleaning medium-sized carpets. Attached directly to the handle, the nozzle can clean larger soft furnishings, chairs and many other textile surfaces twice as quickly as a conventional upholstery nozzle for SE. The XXL spray extraction nozzle is suitable for the Kärcher SE 3 Compact spot cleaner and is the ideal accessory for effortless, fibre-deep cleaning of carpets and textile surfaces in next to no time.
Features and benefits
Suitable for the Kärcher SE 3 Compact spot cleaner
Spray extraction function
Transparent viewing window
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.9
Application areas
- Carpets
- Upholstery