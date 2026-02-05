The innovative Kärcher 2-in-1 XXL spray extraction nozzle, combined with the extension tubes, allows users to maintain a relaxed, upright posture when cleaning medium-sized carpets. Attached directly to the handle, the nozzle can clean larger soft furnishings, chairs and many other textile surfaces twice as quickly as a conventional upholstery nozzle for SE. The XXL spray extraction nozzle is suitable for the Kärcher SE 3 Compact spot cleaner and is the ideal accessory for effortless, fibre-deep cleaning of carpets and textile surfaces in next to no time.