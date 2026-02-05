Flat Pleated Filter (KFI 4410)

Flat pleated filter suitable for use with the Kärcher WD 4-6 Wet & Dry Vacuums. This flat pleated filter packs an impressively large filter area into a very small space. Contrained within a filter box, this filter can be replaced quickly and easily with no contact with dirt.

Features and benefits
Patented filter removal technology for quick, mess-free maintenance.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour brown
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 163 x 104 x 50
Application areas
  • Liquids