Flat Pleated Filter (KFI 4410)
Flat pleated filter suitable for use with the Kärcher WD 4-6 Wet & Dry Vacuums. This flat pleated filter packs an impressively large filter area into a very small space. Contrained within a filter box, this filter can be replaced quickly and easily with no contact with dirt.
Features and benefits
Patented filter removal technology for quick, mess-free maintenance.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|brown
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|163 x 104 x 50
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Liquids