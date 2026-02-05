Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 5 – 25L Tank+ Filter Cleaning
The WD 5 25L is a high-capacity powerhouse with a 25L tank and 240W suction. It features built-in filter cleaning and power tool connectivity to ensure a clean workspace during tough tasks.
When the project scale grows, the WD 5 provides the capacity and power required to finish the job. This substantial machine is built for major home renovations, holding up to 25L of debris or liquid. Because the filter sits in a specialised box at the top of the machine, it stays dry during liquid pickup and leaves the entire tank free for debris. The WD 5 features an advanced filter cleaning function that restores its 240W of suction power in seconds by blasting dirt back into the tank. To make it the perfect DIY partner, an optional power tool adaptor (purchase seperately) allows you to capture dust directly from your tools, protecting your home from abrasive fine dust and protecting your primary indoor cleaner from damage.
Features and benefits
Filter Cleaning Technology restores suction power instantly with pulsed air.Powerful pulsed air blasts move dirt from the filter to ensure uninterrupted cleaning. Advanced cleaning function restores 280W suction power in seconds.
Patented filter removal technology for quick, mess-free maintenance.Quick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt. Handles glass and liquids a standard vacuum cannot touch without changing filters.
Hose storage on the device headSpace-saving storage for the 2m suction hose by hanging it on the device head. Secure and intuitive storage hooks for convenient handling by all users.
Fleece filter bag
- Extra-durable, triple-layered fleece ensures high dust retention for tough tasks.
- Rigorously ‘Steel Ball’ tested for consistent pickup without motor fatigue.
Effortlessly dislodge stubborn dust from hard-to-reach corners or crevices.
- The blower function helps gather scattered debris into one place for easy pickup.
- Dislodge debris from gravel beds or tight gaps where suction alone is insufficient.
Practical parking position
- Quick and convenient temporary storage of suction tube and floor nozzle during breaks.
Cable hooks and tool slots keep your 4m-8m cable and attachments organised.
- Stability by Design: Low-gravity canister keeps attachments stable and within reach.
- Cable hooks ensure power cables are stored safely to prevent tripping hazards.
Integrated storage shelf for the safe storage of tools and small parts like screws.
- Integrated machine head storage for keeping DIY components secure while you work.
Removable handle
- Plug car tools directly onto the hose for better handling in tight interiors.
- Blower function and compact nozzles help dislodge dirt from seat tracks.
220W suction power clears everything from fine dust to heavy rubble in one pass.
- 220W suction power clears decorating debris, grit, and liquids efficiently.
- 7m to 11m cleaning reach provides maximum flexibility for large areas.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1200
|Suction Power (W)
|280
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 260
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 70
|Container capacity (l)
|25
|Container material
|Plastic
|Power Cable (m)
|5
|Standard accessory ID (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|418 x 382 x 653
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.2 m
- Suction hose type: with bent handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle with electrostatic protection
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Switchable
- Crevice nozzle
- Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s), Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
Equipment
- Filter cleaning function
- Rotary switch (On/Off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Comfortable 3in1 carry handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
Application areas
- Renovation
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Workshop
- Patio
- Liquids
- Cellar
- Hobby room
- Utility area
