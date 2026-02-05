When the project scale grows, the WD 5 provides the capacity and power required to finish the job. This substantial machine is built for major home renovations, holding up to 25L of debris or liquid. Because the filter sits in a specialised box at the top of the machine, it stays dry during liquid pickup and leaves the entire tank free for debris. The WD 5 features an advanced filter cleaning function that restores its 240W of suction power in seconds by blasting dirt back into the tank. To make it the perfect DIY partner, an optional power tool adaptor (purchase seperately) allows you to capture dust directly from your tools, protecting your home from abrasive fine dust and protecting your primary indoor cleaner from damage.