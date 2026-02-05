H 10 Q, High-Pressure Hose with Quick Connect and for hose reel devices
Replacement hose with Quick Connect connectors for quick attachment. For all devices in the classes K 4 – K 7 with hose reel (manufactured 2009 or later). 10 m, 180 bar, 60°C.
Features and benefits
10m replacement hose
- Greater working radius.
Quick Connect connector
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre. With the Quick Connect system, you can click quickly in and out of the pressure washer and gun, saving you time and effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|245 x 264 x 65
