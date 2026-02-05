H 10 Q, High-Pressure Hose with Quick Connect and for hose reel devices

Replacement hose with Quick Connect connectors for quick attachment. For all devices in the classes K 4 – K 7 with hose reel (manufactured 2009 or later). 10 m, 180 bar, 60°C.

Features and benefits
10m replacement hose
  • Greater working radius.
Quick Connect connector
  • The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre. With the Quick Connect system, you can click quickly in and out of the pressure washer and gun, saving you time and effort.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 245 x 264 x 65
Compatible machines
Accessories
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.