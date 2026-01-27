OILED/WAXED WOODEN FLOORING DETERGENT RM535, 500 ML
Wood flooring detergent cleans, cares for and protects oiled and waxed wooden floors, whilst leaving a streak-free, silk-matt gloss with no need for wiping afterwards. This detergent leaves wooden floors streak-free with a pleasant beeswax scent.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|8
|Weight (kg)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|65 x 655 x 210
Application areas
- Waxed wooden floors
- Wooden floors with an oil/wax finish