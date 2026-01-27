SEALED WOOD DETERGENT RM534, 500 ML

For thorough and gentle cleaning, this detergent refreshes and cares for varnished wooden floors, leaving a fresh citrus scent. This detergent includes an effective moisture protection against swelling of the floor. 

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight (kg) 0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 65 x 65 x 210
Videos
Application areas
  • Varnished parquet
  • Laminate floors
  • Cork floors