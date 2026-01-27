SEALED WOOD DETERGENT RM534, 500 ML
For thorough and gentle cleaning, this detergent refreshes and cares for varnished wooden floors, leaving a fresh citrus scent. This detergent includes an effective moisture protection against swelling of the floor.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|8
|Weight (kg)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|65 x 65 x 210
Videos
Application areas
- Varnished parquet
- Laminate floors
- Cork floors