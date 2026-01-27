STONE FLOOR DETERGENT RM537, 500 ML

Stone Floor detergent gives you a streak-free results on tiles, stone and natural stone. Effectively and gently removes run marks leaving behind a fresh citrus scent. This detergent is also suitable for vinyl, PVC and linoleum.
 

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight (kg) 0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 65 x 65 x 210
Application areas
  • Tiles
  • Stone surfaces
  • PVC floors
  • Linoleum floors
  • Vinyl