This fast drying natural carpet and upholstery cleaner comes in a 1 litre bottle and is long lasting, requiring just a 2.5% dilution rate. It is perfect for carpets, sofas and car seats you'll be able to use again soon after cleaning. It can also be used undiluted as a stain remover for tougher more stubborn dirt. Made from 99.9% nature based ingredients and 100% recycled plastic, it is perfect for use around pets and provides a pleasant scent to elimiate odours. This detergent is compatible with all Kärcher carpet and spot cleaners.