Natural Carpet, Upholstery & Spot Cleaner, 1l

This fast drying natural carpet and upholstery cleaner comes in a 1 litre bottle and is long lasting, requiring just a 2.5% dilution rate. It is perfect for carpets, sofas and car seats you'll be able to use again soon after cleaning. It can also be used undiluted as a stain remover for tougher more stubborn dirt. Made from 99.9% nature based ingredients and 100% recycled plastic, it is perfect for use around pets and provides a pleasant scent to elimiate odours. This detergent is compatible with all Kärcher carpet and spot cleaners.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 1
Weight (kg) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Videos
Application areas
  • Carpet
  • Carpets
  • Upholstery
  • Car seats
  • Mattresses