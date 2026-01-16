Battery chain saw CNS 18-30 Cordless Chainsaw (Machine only)
High performance cordless chainsaw with a brushless motor and 30cm Oregon® cutting bar and chain.
Cut trees, branches and logs with ease with the Kärcher CNS 18-30 cordless chainsaw. With its brushless motor and 30cm Oregon® cutting bar and chain, this chainsaw delivers a powerful cutting performance while being safe and easy to use. This chainsaw couldn't be simpler to use and adjust, thanks to handy features such as an automatic bar and chain oiling system and tool-less chain tensioning. A dual mechanical and electric brake system means it's safe to use anywhere, while a 10m/s chain speed makes light work of any cutting job around the garden. At just 3.2kg, this chainsaw is lightweight and portable, making it comfortable to use. It's compatible with Kärcher 18V 2.5ah or 5.0ah batteries, and even has an LCD screen to keep you updated with remaining battery life while you work.
Features and benefits
Tool-less chain tensioning
Automatic chain lubrication
Brushless motor
18V Kärcher Battery Power Battery Platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Guide rail (cm)
|30
|Chain speed (m/s)
|10
|Chain pitch
|3/8" LP
|Number of drive links
|45
|Oil tank capacity (ml)
|200
|Guaranteed sound power level (dB(A))
|101
|Vibration value of front handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (m/s²)
|3.5
|Vibration values for rear handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (m/s²)
|5.2
|Drive
|Brushless motor
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 10 (2.5 Ah) / max. 20 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|690 x 230 x 245
* Ø branches: 10 cm
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Guide rail
- Saw chain
- Oil bottle
Equipment
- chain protection
- Tool-less chain tensioning
- Automatic chain lubrication
- Chain brake
- Oil level indicator
