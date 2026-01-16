Cut trees, branches and logs with ease with the Kärcher CNS 18-30 cordless chainsaw. With its brushless motor and 30cm Oregon® cutting bar and chain, this chainsaw delivers a powerful cutting performance while being safe and easy to use. This chainsaw couldn't be simpler to use and adjust, thanks to handy features such as an automatic bar and chain oiling system and tool-less chain tensioning. A dual mechanical and electric brake system means it's safe to use anywhere, while a 10m/s chain speed makes light work of any cutting job around the garden. At just 3.2kg, this chainsaw is lightweight and portable, making it comfortable to use. It's compatible with Kärcher 18V 2.5ah or 5.0ah batteries, and even has an LCD screen to keep you updated with remaining battery life while you work.