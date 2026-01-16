Battery pole saw PSA 18-20 Cordless Pole Saw (Machine only)
High performance pole saw with a 20cm Oregon® cutting bar and chain, ideal for pruning and cutting back hard-to-reach areas.
Take on all your pruning jobs with ease using the Kärcher PSA 18-20 cordless pole saw. This high-performance saw features a 20cm Oregon® cutting bar and chain that's easily capable of pruning and cutting back hard-to-reach trees, shrubs and hedges, achieving 90 cuts per battery charge. This pole saw is extendable to 2.9m long, making it perfect for taller trees or out-of-reach bushes. Its comfortable shoulder strap and low weight of just 4.9kg means it's easy to use for long periods, while the automatic bar and chain oiling system protects the machine while you work. This saw is compatible with Kärcher 18V 2.5ah or 5.0ah batteries, and there's an LCD screen with real-time battery life information so that you always know how long you have left before it needs a charge.
Features and benefits
Automatic chain lubrication
18V Kärcher Battery Power Battery Platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Guide rail (cm)
|20
|Cutting head angle (°)
|30
|Chain speed (m/s)
|5.5
|Chain pitch
|3/8" LP
|Number of drive links
|33
|Oil tank capacity (ml)
|50
|Guaranteed sound power level (dB(A))
|95
|Vibration value of front handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (m/s²)
|1.3
|Vibration values for rear handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (m/s²)
|1.2
|Lenght with extension pole (m)
|2.9
|Lenght without extension pole (m)
|2
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 15 (2.5 Ah) / max. 30 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2980 x 95 x 187
* Ø branches: 5 cm
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Guide rail
- Saw chain
- Oil bottle
- Shoulder belt
- Allen key for chain tensioning
Equipment
- chain protection
- Automatic chain lubrication
- Oil level indicator
