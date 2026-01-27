Grass and shrub shear GSH 2 Plus
Precision that inspires: With the battery-powered 2-in-1 grass and shrub shears you can cut lawn edges and shrubs in next to no time!
Precision that impresses: Using the 8 cm wide grass blade our lightweight cordless grass & shrub shears GSH 2 Plus, with built-in battery, you can easily cut your lawn edges at paths, around flowerbeds or along the terrace. Our precise 11 cm long shrub blade is used for shaping garden shrubs. Other advantages include the quick tool-free change of blades at the touch of a button, the holder loop in the shrub blade for space-saving storage as well as the telescopic handle as optional accessory (not included in the scope of supply) for comfortable cutting of the lawn edges.
Features and benefits
Laser-cut diamond-ground blade
Ergonomic handle design
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery type
|Lithium ion battery
|Battery voltage (V)
|3.6
|Power per battery charging - Bush cutting * (m)
|max. 400
|Power per battery charging - Grass cutting (m)
|max. 500
|Runtime per battery charge (min)
|max. 50
|Battery charging time (min)
|155
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|392 x 81 x 132
* Running metres, blade length
Equipment
- Hanging storage loop
- Blade guard
Accessories
Find parts
