Battery lawn mower LMO 18-36 Cordless Lawn Mower (Battery Set)
Lightweight and easy to manoeuvre, the LMO 18-36 cordless lawn mower is effortless to handle and gives excellent results. Includes battery & fast charger.
The Kärcher LMO 18-36 is a battery powered lawnmower with a wide cutting path and large grass catcher box designed to make light work of mowing the lawn. This cordless machine comes with an 18v 5.0ah battery and fast charger and can be adjusted to four different heights for the perfect cut. This machine's 2-in-1 mowing system gives you the flexibility to decide between collecting grass cuttings in the 45-litre box or distributing them evenly to fertilise your lawn chemical-free. Its sharp steel knife blade guarantees neat results, while a 36cm cutting width covers more area as you work. A comfortable, height-adjustable foam handle makes this mower a joy to use, with a handy filling level indicator to let you know when the grass cuttings need emptying. For added safety, a special key stops this machine from being used unintentionally, while its folding design makes it easy to store away when you're finished with it.
Features and benefits
Lightweight and manoeuverable
2-in-1 mowing system
Simple cutting height adjustment
Filling level display
Ergonomic operating concept
Integrated carrying handle
Space-saving storage design
18V Kärcher Battery Power Battery Platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting width (cm)
|36
|Cutting height (mm)
|30 - 70
|Grass catcher container volume (l)
|45
|Rotational speed (rpm)
|4000
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|5
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 24 (5.0 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|94 / 143
|Charging current (A)
|2.5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|13.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1309 x 398 x 1042
* Cutting height: Level 4
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and charger included
- Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power fast charger (1 pc.)
- Mulch kit
- Grass catcher container
Equipment
- Blade
- Integrated carrying handle
- Filling level display
