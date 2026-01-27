Battery lawn mower LMO 3-18

Features and benefits
2-in-1 mowing system
Filling level display
Space-saving storage design
Integrated carrying handle
Ergonomic operating concept
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Cutting width (cm) 34
Cutting height (mm) 25 - 60
Grass catcher container volume (l) 35
Drive Brushless motor
Rotational speed (rpm) 3500
Battery type Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V) 18
Run time per battery charge (min) max. 14 (2.5 Ah) / max. 28 (5.0 Ah)
Colour yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 12.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1186 x 355 x 1026

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
  • Mulch kit
  • Grass catcher container

Equipment

  • Blade
  • Integrated carrying handle
  • Filling level display
Battery lawn mower LMO 3-18
Battery lawn mower LMO 3-18
Videos
Accessories
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.