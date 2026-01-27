Battery lawn mower LMO 3-18
Features and benefits
2-in-1 mowing system
Filling level display
Space-saving storage design
Integrated carrying handle
Ergonomic operating concept
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting width (cm)
|34
|Cutting height (mm)
|25 - 60
|Grass catcher container volume (l)
|35
|Drive
|Brushless motor
|Rotational speed (rpm)
|3500
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 14 (2.5 Ah) / max. 28 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|12.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1186 x 355 x 1026
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Mulch kit
- Grass catcher container
Equipment
- Blade
- Integrated carrying handle
- Filling level display
Videos
Accessories
