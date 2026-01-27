Battery pruning saw PGS 4-18 (Machine Only)
Garden maintenance made easy: The PGS 4-18 battery-powered branch saw takes the hard work out of pruning small to medium-sized branches, bushes and shrubs.
The PGS 4-18 battery-powered branch saw from Kärcher is designed to cut branches of up to 80 millimetres in diameter. The detachable branch grip makes it safe and easy to use and prevents branches from slipping. The saw blades can be removed without the need for any tools. And with the telescopic extension available as an optional accessory (not included in scope of supply), working at heights up to 3.5 metres has never been easier.
Features and benefits
Premium saw blade made in Germany
- For optimum cutting performance.
Tool-free saw blade change
- Quick and easy saw blade change with no need for tools.
18V Kärcher Battery Power Battery Platform
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Noise level (dB(A))
|83
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 18 (2.5 Ah) / max. 36 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|475 x 89 x 174
* Ø branches: 5 cm
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
Videos
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.