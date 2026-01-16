Effortlessly cut back hard-to-reach tree branches and larger plants with the Kärcher TLO 18-32, a cordless tree lopper capable of making up to 240 cuts per charge. With soft-grip handles and a lightweight 2kg design, you'll find it comfortable to use for all your garden pruning tasks. This machine includes a built-in hook that helps you take down hard-to-reach branches or cuttings stuck in the tree. It's compatible with Kärcher 18V 2.5ah or 5.0ah batteries, and features an LCD display that lets you know how much battery time you have left.