Battery tree lopper TLO 18-32 Cordless Tree Lopper (Machine only)

Lightweight cordless tree lopper for effortlessly cutting back hard-to-reach areas. Can make up to 240 cuts per charge.

Effortlessly cut back hard-to-reach tree branches and larger plants with the Kärcher TLO 18-32, a cordless tree lopper capable of making up to 240 cuts per charge. With soft-grip handles and a lightweight 2kg design, you'll find it comfortable to use for all your garden pruning tasks. This machine includes a built-in hook that helps you take down hard-to-reach branches or cuttings stuck in the tree. It's compatible with Kärcher 18V 2.5ah or 5.0ah batteries, and features an LCD display that lets you know how much battery time you have left.

Features and benefits
18V Kärcher Battery Power Battery Platform
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Drive Brush motor
Overall length (cm) 91
Cutting force dead wood (cm) 2.8
Cutting force fresh wood (cm) 3
Cutting force (Nm) 250
Noise level (dB(A)) 80
Blade material Steel with Teflon coating
Blade thickness (mm) 4.8
Battery type Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V) 18
Run time per battery charge (min) max. 20 (2.5 Ah) / max. 40 (5.0 Ah)
Colour yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 2.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 911 x 96 x 209

* Ø branches: 3 cm

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger not included

Equipment

  • Handle: fixed, single-arm
  • Cutting blade type: Bypass
  • Branch hook
