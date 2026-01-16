Battery tree lopper TLO 18-32 Cordless Tree Lopper (Machine only)
Lightweight cordless tree lopper for effortlessly cutting back hard-to-reach areas. Can make up to 240 cuts per charge.
Effortlessly cut back hard-to-reach tree branches and larger plants with the Kärcher TLO 18-32, a cordless tree lopper capable of making up to 240 cuts per charge. With soft-grip handles and a lightweight 2kg design, you'll find it comfortable to use for all your garden pruning tasks. This machine includes a built-in hook that helps you take down hard-to-reach branches or cuttings stuck in the tree. It's compatible with Kärcher 18V 2.5ah or 5.0ah batteries, and features an LCD display that lets you know how much battery time you have left.
Features and benefits
18V Kärcher Battery Power Battery Platform
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Drive
|Brush motor
|Overall length (cm)
|91
|Cutting force dead wood (cm)
|2.8
|Cutting force fresh wood (cm)
|3
|Cutting force (Nm)
|250
|Noise level (dB(A))
|80
|Blade material
|Steel with Teflon coating
|Blade thickness (mm)
|4.8
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 20 (2.5 Ah) / max. 40 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|911 x 96 x 209
* Ø branches: 3 cm
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
Equipment
- Handle: fixed, single-arm
- Cutting blade type: Bypass
- Branch hook
Videos
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.