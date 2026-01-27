Battery tree lopper TLO 2-18 Cordless Tree Lopper (Machine Only)
Cut branches at the push of a button: the battery tree lopper, with its high-quality bypass blade, effortlessly and gently cuts branches with a diameter of up to 2.5 cm.
Easy tree maintenance with battery power – branches and twigs with a diameter of up to 2.5 cm are no match for Kärcher's battery tree lopper. Thanks to its powerful bypass blade, cutting is particularly precise and requires no effort. The gentle pruning also promotes healthy plant growth. This makes the cutting and pruning of trees and woody plants easier and safer. Comfortable overhead working: with the optional telescopic extension (not included in the scope of supply), working at a height of up to 3.5 metres is also effortless and comfortable.
Features and benefits
18V Kärcher Battery Power Battery Platform
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Drive
|Brush motor
|Cutting force fresh wood (cm)
|2.5
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|320 x 89 x 135
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
Equipment
- Cutting blade type: Bypass
Videos
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.