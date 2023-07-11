Battery-powered lawn trimmer

Lightweight and easy to manoeuvre, the LMO 18-36 cordless lawn mower is effortless to handle and gives excellent results. Includes battery & fast charger.

The Kärcher LMO 18-36 is a battery powered lawnmower with a wide cutting path and large grass catcher box designed to make light work of mowing the lawn. This cordless machine comes with an 18v 5.0ah battery and fast charger and can be adjusted to four different heights for the perfect cut.

This machine's 2-in-1 mowing system gives you the flexibility to decide between collecting grass cuttings in the 45-litre box or distributing them evenly to fertilise your lawn chemical-free. Its sharp steel knife blade guarantees neat results, while a 36cm cutting width covers more area as you work.

A comfortable, height-adjustable foam handle makes this mower a joy to use, with a handy filling level indicator to let you know when the grass cuttings need emptying. For added safety, a special key stops this machine from being used unintentionally, while its folding design makes it easy to store away when you're finished with it.