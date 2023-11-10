OC 3 Foldable

Bike Box

Cleaning a bike can feel like scaling a mountain, but with the Mobile Outdoor Cleaner with Bike Box it’s downhill all the way. The spray gun safely washes dirt from sensitive parts, while a multipurpose brush attachment removes tougher grime – leaving your spokes, frame and treads looking great. The box comes complete with an integrated lithium ion battery, detachable 4-litre water tank (OC 3 Plus: 7 liters), detergent and microfibre cloth.