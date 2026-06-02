Compact and portable: the OC 4 is Kärcher's battery low pressure washer, ideal for anyone who needs a cleaning solution on the go. Thanks to the integrated lithium-ion battery and large 8-litre water tank, you can clean without being dependent on mains electricity or water connections; simply fill with water and get started. Thanks to Kärcher 4-in-1 nozzle technology, cleaning can be gentle yet effective. Whether on the campsite, after a bike ride, a muddy hike or just in the garden at home – the OC 4 is the ideal quick solution for a variety of interim cleaning tasks. An LED light provides information about the current charge status of the battery and the remaining power. The machine also takes up minimal space, with the device and any accessories able to be stored inside the empty water tank to save space. The 2.8-metre long spiral hose provides flexibility and a large radius of movement and the spray gun has a snap-in function for added convenience. A wide selection of optional accessories is available for an even broader range of applications.