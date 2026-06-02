Mobile cleaner OC 4 Multijet Cordless Low Pressure Washer
The Kärcher OC 4 MultiJet is the ultimate companion. Featuring an 8L tank and 22-minute battery, it delivers portable power and instant spray versatility for any outdoor task.
Compact and portable: the OC 4 is Kärcher's battery low pressure washer, ideal for anyone who needs a cleaning solution on the go. Thanks to the integrated lithium-ion battery and large 8-litre water tank, you can clean without being dependent on mains electricity or water connections; simply fill with water and get started. Thanks to Kärcher 4-in-1 nozzle technology, cleaning can be gentle yet effective. Whether on the campsite, after a bike ride, a muddy hike or just in the garden at home – the OC 4 is the ideal quick solution for a variety of interim cleaning tasks. An LED light provides information about the current charge status of the battery and the remaining power. The machine also takes up minimal space, with the device and any accessories able to be stored inside the empty water tank to save space. The 2.8-metre long spiral hose provides flexibility and a large radius of movement and the spray gun has a snap-in function for added convenience. A wide selection of optional accessories is available for an even broader range of applications.
Features and benefits
Integrated lithium-ion battery
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure range
|Low pressure
|Flow Rate (l/min)
|max. 2
|Battery powered device
|Battery type
|Lithium ion battery
|Battery running time (min)
|max. 22
|Battery charging time (h)
|3.5
|Colour
|grey
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|296 x 291 x 240
Scope of supply
- 4-in-1 Multi Jet
Equipment
- Water tank volume: 8 l
- Hose length: 2.8 m
- Integrated water filter
- Device filter
Application areas
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
- Tent/camping equipment
- Pets/dogs
- Shoes/hiking boots
- Strollers/buggies
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
- Flower tubs
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
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