Three simple steps...

Number1

Step 1

Purchase a new Kärcher K 5 or K 7 Smart Control pressure washer** between 1st March - 31st May 2022

Number2

Step 2

After 30 days, go to www.karcherrewards.co.uk and follow the instructions to complete your claim

Number3

Step 3

Once verified, you will receive a Kärcher Prepaid Mastercard® which can be used everywhere Mastercard® is accepted

**Qualifying Products

K 5 Smart Control

K 5 Premium Smart Contol Home

K 7 Smart Control

K 7 Premium Smart Control Home

Cashback

£20

£30

£40

£50

If you have purchased a Kärcher K 5 or K 7 Smart Control Pressure Washer between 1st March - 31st May 2022, please visit www.karcherrewards.co.uk for full details and to claim cashback.

Claims must be submitted by 31st July 2022.

For queries related to our Full Control Plus Cashback offer please email Karcherrewards@360incentives.com. Please do not use any other contact details regarding the Cashback offer.

Terms & Conditions
