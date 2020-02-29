Terms & Conditions

Eligibility

The Promotion is open to residents of the UK, including Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man who purchase a Qualifying Model from a Qualifying Retailer within the Promotional Period as set out in these terms and conditions and amended from time to time on the Promotor’s website at www.karcherrewards.co.uk.

The Promotion is not open to Kärcher employees or their immediate families, agents, wholesalers, re-sellers, retailers, retail staff, participating stockists or anyone professionally affiliated with the Promotion. Re-sellers of the Qualifying Models may not submit claims on behalf of their customers.

Entry into this Promotion cannot be in conjunction with any other offer or promotion provided by Kärcher UK.

How to claim your Reward

Claims must be submitted by the person who purchased and owns the Qualifying Model.

If the product is not one of the Qualifying Models, you will not be eligible to participate. Non-Smart Control models are not a Qualifying Model, so claims cannot be made for any non-Smart Control models.

To enter the Promotion, you must:

i. Purchase a Qualifying Model from a Qualifying Retailer with the Promotional Period (1st March and 31st May 2022).

ii. Visit www.karcherrewards.co.uk and complete the online claim form, by uploading a copy of your receipt (or email order confirmation) within 30 days from the date of purchase (the date of purchase is day 1).

iii. Upon submitting your claim, you will receive email confirmation of your application. Claims must be submitted by 31st July 2022.

If your claim is successfully validated, your Reward will be paid via Kärcher Prepaid Mastercard within 28 days from validation of your claim. You will receive an email from notification@prepaiddigitalsolutions.com to select your choice of a physical or virtual card. A valid email address is required to receive payment.

The Reward will only be paid to the purchaser of the Qualifying Model. The Reward may not be claimed by a third party on your behalf.

The Reward is non-transferable, and no cash alternative will be offered.

Claims will be validated within 4 working days from the date your claim was submitted. You should receive email confirmation within seven working days from submitting your claim. Please check your junk and spam folders. If you do not receive any email confirmation within 7 days of submitting your claim, please contact us at karcherrewards@360incentives.com or 0800 098 8292.

In the event incorrect information has been provided and the Promoter makes a payment of the Reward that is rejected or not received by you, the Promoter will not be responsible for re-issuing such payment.



The Promoter accepts no liability for any claims that are lost, incomplete, corrupted, misdirected or fail to reach the Promoter within the Promotional Period (including but not limited to any fraud or suspected fraud activity). The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify incomplete, duplicate, altered or illegible claims.

The Promoter reserves the right to request additional evidence to support validation of a claim for the Reward prior to making payment, if they believe a claim is not legitimate.

If you return the Qualifying Model following the submission of your claim, you will not be eligible to participate in the Promotion.

The Promoter is not responsible or liable for any technical, hardware, software, server, website, or other failures or damage of any kind to the extent that this prevents you from participating in the Promotion.

The decisions of the Promoter will be final and binding, and no discussion will be entered into.

The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions at any time without notice.

Limitation of Liability

To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Promoter, its agents or distributors excludes its liability for any loss, damage, injury, cost or expense suffered by you, whether directly or indirectly and howsoever caused, in connection with the Promotion.

Ownership of claims

All documentation submitted for this Promotion becomes property of the Promoter and will not be returned. Submission of false, incorrect, misleading or fraudulent documentation may result in disqualification from this Promotion and other Kärcher promotions. Your statutory rights are not affected.

Data Protection

The Promoter will only process your personal information as set out in the Privacy Policy

Contact Information

For correspondence relating to this Promotion or for questions regarding the status of your claim, please email: karcherrewards@360incentives.com or call: 0800 098 8292.

General

The Promoter reserves the right to hold void, suspend, cancel, or amend the Promotion where it becomes necessary to do so.

These terms and conditions shall be governed and construed in accordance with English Law and will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.

Use your card everywhere Mastercard is accepted. Mastercard is a registered trademark and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. This card is issued by Transact Payments Limited pursuant to licence by Mastercard International. Transact Payments Limited is authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission. Use of the card is subject to additional terms and conditions imposed by Mastercard.