3/4" thread connector
3/4" thread connector for connecting hose connectors to sprinklers for example (with internal thread).
Reliable tap connectors, hose connectors and hoses are essential for an efficient watering system. Kärcher offers a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing watering systems. For example, 3/4" thread connector for connecting hose connectors to sprinklers (with internal thread). Universal 3/4" thread connector suitable for all standard garden hoses and is ergonomically designed for easy handling. Connector compatible with the three most widely used hose diameters and all available click systems.
Features and benefits
Click system
Specifications
Technical data
|Thread size
|G3/4
|Colour
|black
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|39 x 39 x 30
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering large gardens.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.