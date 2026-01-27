Brass hose connector 1/2" and 5/8" with Aqua Stop

Tough and durable brass hose connector with Aqua Stop for 1/2" and 5/8" hoses. Rubber non-slip grip for easy handling and connection.

High-quality brass hose connector with Aqua Stop for 1/2" and 5/8" hoses. Rubber non-slip grip for easy handling and connection. Aqua Stop stops the water flow when disconnecting hoses and attachments. The new range of high-quality brass connectors from Kärcher for semi-professional use in the garden for all pressures. This high-quality, tough connector is extremely durable and suitable for heavy-duty use. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!

Features and benefits
Uncoupling without splashes thanks to Aqua Stop
  • For the safe uncoupling of the accessories from the hose without splashing.
High-quality brass hose connector
  • Robustness and durability
Comfortable rubber ring on the handle
  • For easy handling and better attachment
Suitable for 1/2'' and 5/8'' hoses
Specifications

Technical data

Diameter 1/2″ / 5/8″
Colour brass
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 48 x 33 x 33
Brass hose connector 1/2" and 5/8" with Aqua Stop
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • For watering large gardens.
  • For watering potted plants
  • For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools.