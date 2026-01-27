Brass hose connector 3/4"
The brass ¾” hose connector from Kärcher is a tough and durable tool for semi-professional use in the garden. With a rubber non-slip grip, the connector offers easy handling and connection.
Whether you’re an occasional gardener or a gardening enthusiast, we can all agree that the perfect watering range for your garden needs to be simple to use, tailored to your needs and have a long service life. With the Rain System from Kärcher, we can guarantee all three. This brass ¾” hose connector works perfectly with our Rain System, offering a simple yet durable solution for heavy duty use. The 3/4” hose connector from Kärcher is compatible for use with all ¾” hoses and click systems. Water the smart way with Kärcher – suitable for use in all types of gardens, the ¾” hose connector can help you irrigate your garden as well as clean garden tools and furniture. Made from high-quality and robust brass, this ¾ inch hose connector from Kärcher comes with a rubber-non slip grip, making it easy to handle and connect to your hose and other Kärcher products. This ¾” hose connector is ideal for semi-professional garden use due to its durability. Browse our range of connectors and adaptors, compatible for use with most hose types. Whether you’re irrigating a polytunnel or your rosebushes, tailor your garden watering system from Kärcher to perfectly meet the needs of your garden today.
Features and benefits
High-quality brass hose connector
- Robustness and durability
Comfortable rubber ring on the handle
- For easy handling and better attachment
Suitable for 3/4'' hoses
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|3/4″
|Colour
|brass
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|52 x 39 x 39
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering large gardens.
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.