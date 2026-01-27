Whether you’re an occasional gardener or a gardening enthusiast, we can all agree that the perfect watering range for your garden needs to be simple to use, tailored to your needs and have a long service life. With the Rain System from Kärcher, we can guarantee all three. This brass ¾” hose connector works perfectly with our Rain System, offering a simple yet durable solution for heavy duty use. The 3/4” hose connector from Kärcher is compatible for use with all ¾” hoses and click systems. Water the smart way with Kärcher – suitable for use in all types of gardens, the ¾” hose connector can help you irrigate your garden as well as clean garden tools and furniture. Made from high-quality and robust brass, this ¾ inch hose connector from Kärcher comes with a rubber-non slip grip, making it easy to handle and connect to your hose and other Kärcher products. This ¾” hose connector is ideal for semi-professional garden use due to its durability. Browse our range of connectors and adaptors, compatible for use with most hose types. Whether you’re irrigating a polytunnel or your rosebushes, tailor your garden watering system from Kärcher to perfectly meet the needs of your garden today.